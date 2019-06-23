Carolyn Ann Peterson was born on December 5, 1936 in Long Beach and died on June 13, 2019 in Sacramento. She was the only child of James and Ruth Black. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, John H. Peterson. She loved being close to her two daughters Lynn Sellman (Paul) and Laurie Losada (Antonio), eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Carolyn grew up, attended school and worked as a secretary in Oakland.She spent her first years as a wife and mother in Castro Valley and was active in the Hayward Covenant Church, serving as pianist. She lived over 40 years in Sacramento, where she raised her daughters. She also led Bible Study Fellowship and was involved in First Covenant Church. During their retirement years, Carolyn and John enjoyed ten wonderful years in Mission Springs in the Santa Cruz mountains. Carolyn readily shared her gifts of creativity and communication in myriad ways - cooking, sewing, writing, teaching, listening, hosting - with family and friends. Her desire is that your memorial to her will be sharing your love with others as she did throughout her life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019