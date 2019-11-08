Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Bryer "Lynne" Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 16, 2019 Our beautiful and beloved mother Carolyn "Lynne" Bryer Robinson passed peacefully on October 16, 2019. She was a true treasure to her family and the County of Sacramento. Lynne was born in New Bern, North Carolina, the only Bryer not born in Newport, Rhode Island since 1640. When she was three years old, her family returned to Newport, where she spent her childhood on beaches and in boats. During WWII, while working for the Navel Purchasing Office, she met the handsome LTJG Theodore "Ted" Robinson. They married in September 1947. At the war's end, they moved to California. In 1960 they settled in Sacramento, which proved to be their forever home. There, they made a huge mark helping others during a lifetime of community service. Lynne's accomplishments were many. Beyond raising three daughters, she was a founding member of the Kiwanis Family House at UC Davis Medical Center, where she volunteered for more than 30 years. She was honored for her 20 years working with children as an Easter Seals volunteer. She was an active member of the Sacramento Symphony League, where she became president in 1976. She was chaplain of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 1997-1998 and president of the Military Officers Wives Club, 2002-2003. In 2002, Lynne and Ted were declared "Living Treasures of the County of Sacramento," and a memorial grove was planted in their name at Mather Regional Park. Lynne was gracious, kind, lovingand classy. She was a stickler for proper grammar, and she was always well dressed. At the age of 93, we finally talked her into giving up wearing heels, so she changed to fashionable ballet flats. She refused to wear practical sneakers and was never seen in a pair of jeans. She was smart, well read, loved history and was an avid traveler. She enjoyed sitting up late at night, curled up with a book, eating popcorn and drinking a glass (never a can) of beer. We'll remember her sitting in a beach chair on Balboa Island (where she often said she wanted to be reincarnated as a sea gull), dancing with Dad, doing her crossword puzzles, refusing to use her walker. Reading. Smiling. Laughing. Our Mom was a genuine treasure, and we will miss her always. Lynne was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Theodore M. Robinson. She is survived by her loving daughters, Sandra "Bryer" Robinson Keane, Pam Robinson English, and Debora Robinson; her devoted sons-in-law John Keane and Rich English; her sister Jan Kearton; her beloved grandson Tyler English; and her fat cat Charlie. Donations in Lynne's name may be made to Kiwanis Family House, 2875 50th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817 A private family service will be held.

