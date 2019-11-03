Carolyn Dee Ernst-Nugent passed away peacefully at home on Oct 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Rich Ernst. Survived by her children Michael, Marcia (Kim), Mark (Lori), Grandchildren Brandi (Jarrod), Richard (Ashley), Rachelle (Matt) and 8 Great Grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 4-7pm on Mon. Nov 4, at Sunset Lawn, 4701 Marysville Bl, Sacto, CA 95838. Funeral Services will be at 11am on Tue, Nov 5, at Placerville Church of the Nazarene, 6040 Mother Lode Dr, Placerville, CA 95667.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2019