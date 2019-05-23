Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Donna Richey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Much loved wife, mother, sister, and friend Carolyn Donna "Cari" Richey peacefully went to Heaven on May 7, 2019, at age 72 while family was at her bedside. After receiving a liver transplant in 2015 to treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), sadly, the condition returned and ultimately claimed her life. The eldest of seven children, Cari was born May 21, 1946 in Waltham, MA to Wallace and Helen Eisner. When she was a toddler the young family migrated to Northern CA, and they dwelled at different times in the Sacramento and Red Bluff areas. Cari's life's work was making a warm and welcoming home for husband Walter ("Walt"), raising her three sons, loving her stepchildren, and spoiling her grandchildren. She was such a blessing to her family and friends, generously sharing her beautiful smile, her caring spirit and her many giftsincluding playing the piano, creating various types of artwork and calligraphy, as well as cooking delicious gourmet cuisine. For more than 25 years, Cari's happy place was boating on the California Delta, where she and Walt made many lifelong friends that became extended family. In retirement, Walt and Cari purchased beachfront property in San Felipe, Mexico, where they enjoyed sunrises and sunsets while cruising along the sandy shoreline in one of their motorized toys. Cari is survived by husband Walt, sons Kirk, Keith (Susan), and Kristopher, stepchildren Rodney (Judy), Cheryl (Stephen), and Russ (Otilia), plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 31st, 11am at Bridgeway Christian Church, 8150 Industrial Ave. Bldg. A, Roseville, CA.

