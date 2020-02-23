Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Johnson (CJ as she was known to her family and friends) passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 91. CJ was born in Sacramento on April 13, 1928 to Lucile and Dr. Albert Johnson. She graduated from Sacramento Senior High School in 1945 and then went on to the University of California at Berkeley where she earned an A.B. in Economics. While at Cal she began many lifelong friendships with members of the Alpha Phi sorority. CJ went on to the Management Training Program at Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, graduating in 1950. She then returned to Sacramento joining the personnel department at Weinstock Luben and worked her way up the corporate ladder to become the Vice President of Human Resources in 1974. She was key in growth of Weinstocks with the opening of new stores in California, Nevada and Utah. She retired from Weinstocks in 1987 after a 40-year career. CJ was active in many community organizations including the Sacramento Camilla Festival, Sacramento Junior League, All Saints Episcopal Church, North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, Soroptimist, California Railroad Museum Foundation and the Family Service Agency of Sacramento. CJ loved spending time at Tahoe especially in the company of her friends and family. She was adored and respected by her family and friends for her generosity and kindness. She will always be remembered for her earnest desire to help in any way that she could whether it was with one of the organizations she was involved with or a family celebration. "What can I do to help" was her opening line in many a conversation. When she was helping with family and friends she was bubbling with happiness. She is survived by her niece Carolyn Boord (Bill) of Pleasant Hill, nephews John Swartz (Suzanne Girard) of Pittsburgh, PA, and David Swartz (Leslie) of Sacramento. She is also survived by 7 great nieces and nephews, one great-great niece and 2 great-great nephews. Private family internment services were held at East Lawn Memorial Park. Remembrances in her name may be made to the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, All Saints Episcopal Church or to the .

