Our beloved Mother, Carolyn Jean Booker, age 74, of Ione, CA, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Ione. Carolyn was born in Arthur, Illinois on December 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Mary (Borders) and Raymon Marquiss. Raised in Sacramento, California, Carolyn graduated from El Camino High School in 1963. Further details can be found at http://www.forevermissed.com/carolyn-jean-booker/#about. Carolyn is survived by her husband, David of Ione; sons, Michael Marquiss (Lisa) Lawson, of Ione, CA; David Marquiss (Joy) Lawson, of Fair Oaks, CA; daughter, Emily Pacini, of Ione, CA; grandchildren, Andrew Lawson, Cameron Lawson, Matthew Lawson and Liam Lawson; sisters, Sandy, Sue, and Linda; brother, Stanley; and former spouse, Rodney Lawson. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 pm at Conzelmann Community Center, 2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento. Interment was at Amador Memorial Cemetery in Pioneer, CA. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Silent Unity World Headquarters, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Unity Village, MO 64065-0001. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2019