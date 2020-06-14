Carolyn Riolo, born Carolyn Whitehead passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 8th. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years Tim Riolo, daughters Gina, Anna and Dona, grandchildren Timothy, Addie, Loren, Charlee, Giana, Delaney & Brody. She is well known for her involvement in the Gold Country Cutting Horse Association, as a member of the Placer County Mac and as the owner of the Riolo CPA firm in Roseville, CA. Carolyn was an avid skier, not having missed a year in 55 years. Daughter of a cowboy and cattleman, Fred Whitehead and a Real Estate Broker Marion Whitehead, Carolyn was a striking beauty, voted Miss Roseville Centennial in 1962. She also loved to fish, shoot, trail ride and work on the ranch. She is known for her wild sense of humor and her big smile. Having left us unexpectedly and far too soon, she will be sorely missed. Graveside service to be held on Fri., June 19th at 1pm Rocklin Cemetary. Celebration of life to follow at Mt Pleasant Hall 2:30 pm 3333 Mt Pleasant Rd. Lincoln 95648



