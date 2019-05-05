Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Kay Dailey. View Sign Service Information St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-452-4831 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Kay Dailey of San Diego, CA born on July, 31, 1935 passed away in Sacramento, CA on Tuesday April 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert "Mo" David Dailey. Carolyn and Robert raised their two kids in Sacramento and then spent their retirement years in Diamond Springs, CA. Carolyn spent her last few years in Elk Grove, CA at Carlton Sr. Living to be closer to her son. Carolyn was a wife, mother, grandmother and everyone's ray of sunshine. Everywhere she went, she had a million-dollar smile on her face and was loved by everyone. She amazed her family the last few years as she faced adversity with courage and strength and always with a smile. She was a football enthusiast and loved to watch her Steeler's play. Rarely, could her friends pry her out of her apartment on a Sunday to come down for lunch or dinner. If there was football on TV, she was happily planted in front of it for the day. She proudly displayed her Steeler memorabilia around her home and had almost as many Steeler trinkets as she did family photos. Her walls were filled with photos showing a lifetime of her fondest moments. Carolyn was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially if that meant a cheeseburger and French Silk ice cream would be present too. Carolyn is survived by her son Timothy, daughter Kathleen, daughter-in-law Jill, her sister Margaret, grandson Maxwell, granddaughter Madeleine and numerous nieces and nephews and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A funeral mass will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:30 am, at St. Mary's Funeral Center Chapel/Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento 95820. Should family and friends desire, Memorials may be made to the .

