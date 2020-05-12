Carolyn M. Hayes
Born in Chowchilla, CA to Emmett and Rosemary Hamilton. Carolyn M. Hayes peacefully passed away in Elk Grove on April 06, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby J. Hayes and her daughter Mamie C. Hayes. She was loved and will be missed by her Son's Michael Hayes ( Mary) David Hayes (Jean) Donald Hayes (Bonnie) & Jeff Hayes (Kathy), her sister Rosemary Bailey, sixteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was a long time resident of Oroville and Sacramento. She loved riding horses as a child, was an avid reader, and loved going to the library. She loved to visit and reminisce about days gone by with family members and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. She will be put to rest in Chowchilla, CA. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Carolyn was always very nice me. She always had a smile. She was also a great cook. So sorry to read about her passing.
Jo Rincon
Acquaintance
