Carolyn passed away peacefully in Sacramento at the age of 88 after a long beautiful life. She is fondly remembered for her sweet smile, kind and gracious demeanor, and peppy, sassy energy. Born and raised in Sacramento, CA, she was married for 67 years to her sweetheart Paul Perry. Together they raised five children, and in later years, enjoyed doting on their many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Paul and Carolyn were soulmates and a true example of a dedicated, life-long commitment. Carolyn graduated from St. Francis High School in 1950 and had the privilege to return to her alma mater in the '60s teaching Spanish and sewing after receiving her bachelor's from Sac State. Following that, the family relocated to Seattle where she earned a master's in education from Seattle Pacific University. She dedicated her career to the Shoreline Public School District, and after she retired in 1999, filled her spare time with tutoring. Carolyn was beloved by students for her 'exceptional instruction and yummy cookies.' Like her parents, she was very faithful to the Carmelite Secular Order, and became a third order Carmelite at St. Joseph's Monastery in Seattle. She had great pride for her Italian heritage and cherished trips to Italy visiting famiglia e amici and seeing the birthplaces of her parents and grandparents. When in Italy for granddaughter Rachel's soccer competition, Carolyn was affectionately known as 'La Nonna' by the team and relished cheering on the sidelines and fending off Italian boys from the teen girls. In 2017, Paul and Carolyn relocated back to Sacramento to Mercy McMahon Terrace Assisted Living where they lived their final years together in peace, dignity, honor and joy. Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband Paul, her children: Ann Marie (David) Faires, Paul Michael's surviving wife (Marilyn Baughn), David Joseph (Katryn) Perry , 'the twins' Carla Panattoni and Susan (Greg) Stockburger; grandchildren Daniel Faires, Anna (Robert) Dyer, Nicholas Perry, Jenn (Andreas) Panattoni Holbrook, Ruth (Jonathan) Perry-Lann, Joseph Perry, Marc Hough, Jeff (Djouher) Hough, Gretchen (Sunjeeve) Gunn-Kunduru, Lena Gunn; and great-grandchildren Alexandra, Isabella, Madeline, Hunter, Cole, Dominic, Max, Layla, Robert and Terese. Carolyn joins in heaven her parents Carl and Ann Panattoni, her son Paul Michael, and grandchildren Andrea Perry, Joshua Perry and Rachel Faires. Due to COVID concerns, services are being held privately in both Sacramento and Seattle. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Holy Spirit Parish School, 3920 W. Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822; or St. Joseph Carmelite Monastery, 2215 NE 147th, Shoreline, WA 98155. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons and a guestbook can be found on their website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store