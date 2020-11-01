1/1
Carolyn Pooley
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Pooley
January 6, 1939 - September 13, 2020
South Jordan, Utah - After a valiant battle with Alzheimer's, she passed away peacefully and was reunited with her parents, husband Richard (Dick) and son in-law Chris; who preceded her in death. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
She was active in her church and community and touched the lives of those she came in contact with. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to soccer games, horseback riding, driving up to the mountains, movies and eating ice cream. She lived most of her life in Utah or California, but loved to travel and had visited all 50 states.
She is survived by her beloved dog and companion Koolaid, brother Nile Jensen (Karen), 4 children and 3 step-children, Denise Dahl (Reagan), Leigh Lockwood (Tim), Meghan Sprecher, Sean Pooley, Bridget Russell (Craig), Michael Pooley and Karen Pooley; along with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with one on the way.
She was cremated and her remains and those of her husband will be interred at the Provo Cemetery. A memorial will be held in Utah at a later date to celebrate her life; contact Meghan for details 916.202.6340


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved