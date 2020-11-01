Carolyn Pooley

January 6, 1939 - September 13, 2020

South Jordan, Utah - After a valiant battle with Alzheimer's, she passed away peacefully and was reunited with her parents, husband Richard (Dick) and son in-law Chris; who preceded her in death. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

She was active in her church and community and touched the lives of those she came in contact with. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to soccer games, horseback riding, driving up to the mountains, movies and eating ice cream. She lived most of her life in Utah or California, but loved to travel and had visited all 50 states.

She is survived by her beloved dog and companion Koolaid, brother Nile Jensen (Karen), 4 children and 3 step-children, Denise Dahl (Reagan), Leigh Lockwood (Tim), Meghan Sprecher, Sean Pooley, Bridget Russell (Craig), Michael Pooley and Karen Pooley; along with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with one on the way.

She was cremated and her remains and those of her husband will be interred at the Provo Cemetery. A memorial will be held in Utah at a later date to celebrate her life; contact Meghan for details 916.202.6340





