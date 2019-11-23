Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Townsend Castro. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-732-2031 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Townsend Castro was born on the 4th of July, 1937 in Covington, Tennessee and passed away on November 18, 2019 at age 82. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Townsend, survived by her 2nd husband Peter, daughter Donna and her husband Danny, son James, step daughter Linda and her husband Phil and their son Josiah, step son Steven and his wife Peggy and their sons Ian and his wife D'Arcy and their four children, and Peter and his wife Kelsey and daughter. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy and her brother-in-law Harvey and their children David and Karen. Carolyn was a transplant from Tennessee and has made Elk Grove her home since high school. After working for the Department of Justice for over 30 years, she served her community as a volunteer for the sheriff's department and she and Peter were members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where they served as Eucharistic ministers. She was the rock of the family and her loss will be forever felt. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

