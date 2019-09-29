On September 21, 2019 Carolyn V. Cotton was called home to be with the Lord. To cherish her precious memories she leaves her children Shelton Mann New Mexico, Suzette Patton, Odell Patton Jr., brother Steve and sister in law Adora Henderson, nephew Louis "Gerald" Howard, niece Yulanda Howard and nephew Jason Henderson. Services will be 11:00 am on October 2, 2019, at Morgan and Jones Funeral Home. Viewing hours Tuesday, 4-7 pm. Interment immediately following the service at Camellia Memorial Lawn 10221 Jackson Road, Sacramento CA
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019