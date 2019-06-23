On June 12, 2019, at the age of 37, Carrie Lyn Wingo was called to heaven. She is survived by her partner, Michael Stuart; mother, Lynn McNamara (Brian); father, Chuck Wingo (Pam); grandmother, Pat Cordoba; sisters, Kristin Harvey (Tom), Mindy McNamara; brothers, Mike Wingo (Brandie), Kevin McNamara (Kim); aunt, Pam Cordoba; cousin, Nolan Cordoba; uncle, Dave Cordoba (Gina); nieces, nephews, and extended family. Carrie's greatest achievement was graduating from CSUS with a BS degree. Her greatest joys were spending time with family and her adorable cats, gardening, crocheting and cooking. She will be deeply missed by all that loved her. Rest in peace our sweet angel. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019