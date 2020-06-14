Carroll M. Collier died peacefully at the age of 95 on May 25, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth Collier, and three loving children, Cheryl Collier, Gregory Collier (Theresa), and James Collier (Fei). He had three grandsons, Trent Mason (Chelsea), Hunter Mason, and Rowan Collier, and one great-grandson, Eric Mason. Carroll was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Lillian Collier of Chowchilla, California, an infant son, Timothy Frank Collier, and a brother, Howard Duane Collier, M.D. Carroll was raised in Chowchilla, CA and graduated from Chowchilla High School and attended Fresno State College for one year. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII for three years. When the war ended, he attended and graduated from San Jose State College with a BS degree in Air Transportation. Carroll then taught math and chemistry at Chowchilla High School. Next, he attended post-graduate studies at San Jose State where he met co-ed Ruth Rector who was completing her BA degree. They were married 10 months later. Following their marriage, the Colliers moved to Fresno where they lived for five years. In 1958, they moved to South Land Park in Sacramento where they raised their family. The empty-nesters soon moved to the Greenhaven-Pocket Area where they have lived since. Carroll formed Trans-Data Company and contracted with various clients to complete scientific projects for UC Davis, Stanford University, KGO Radio, and many others. Fascinated by computers in their infancy, he was very proud to have automated the milk plants at Safeway in Sacramento and especially those in Sweden. Twenty-one and thirty caliber target shooting was Carroll's favorite hobby and he won many competitions throughout California. From a very young age he was interested in planes and flying. He really enjoyed his Cessna 206 and delighted in flying his family and friends to vacations and on day-trips to any location in California with a landing strip. Carroll served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Air Squadron. In his later years, he especially enjoyed reading military and spy novels, and watching the simulcast productions of the Metropolitan Opera. The family wishes to thank the many wonderful caregivers of Sutter Hospice Care who treated Carroll with deserved respect. They also enjoyed his eternal sarcastic sense of humor. Thanks also to the extended Staff at Comforts of Home where he lived for the last months of his life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service at Faith Presbyterian Church will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carroll's name may be made to the General Memorial Fund at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store