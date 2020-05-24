Carson Amos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dearly beloved by his family and friends, Carson peacefully transitioned Wednesday May 13, 2020 at the age of 86. He leaves to survive him his wife Patricia, daughter Carsine Amos, grandchildren Jeannine Jaso, Darrian Jaso and Radiance Clinton; 2 great grandchildren, Legacy Jaso and Jah'Zelle Sears; stepsons Anthony, Timothy and Michael Falls; step grandchildren, Michael Falls Jr. and Martino Falls; Jasmine and Christian Sears; extended family members, godson, Michael Henry, Marsha and Mark Henry. Carson retired from the State of California after 30 years of service. His last position was Chief of Management and Staff Development for the Employment Development Department. The family is forever grateful to Bright Homes Residential Care facility for the excellent care given to him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 5260, Sacramento, CA 95817.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved