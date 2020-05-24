Dearly beloved by his family and friends, Carson peacefully transitioned Wednesday May 13, 2020 at the age of 86. He leaves to survive him his wife Patricia, daughter Carsine Amos, grandchildren Jeannine Jaso, Darrian Jaso and Radiance Clinton; 2 great grandchildren, Legacy Jaso and Jah'Zelle Sears; stepsons Anthony, Timothy and Michael Falls; step grandchildren, Michael Falls Jr. and Martino Falls; Jasmine and Christian Sears; extended family members, godson, Michael Henry, Marsha and Mark Henry. Carson retired from the State of California after 30 years of service. His last position was Chief of Management and Staff Development for the Employment Development Department. The family is forever grateful to Bright Homes Residential Care facility for the excellent care given to him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 5260, Sacramento, CA 95817.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store