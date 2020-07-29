Passed away suddenly on July 3, 2020 in Sacramento, at the age of 62. He was survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Debbie Doherty, his two children Brian and Meghan, his four grandchildren Josiah, Noah, Isaac and Isabelle, his siblings Susan, Timothy, Patrick and Christopher, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Walnut Creek, California to Dorothy M. Doherty. Early on, his family moved to Sacramento, where Casey rebelled his way through Catholic school. Following Elk Grove High School, he went on to Cosumnes River College, then took up a position in Industrial Supply Sales. Within a few years, he realized that he would be better served as his own employer. Casey took fashion cues from no one. A pocket tee, shorts, and work boots suited him just fine. He had a passion for music, able to recount nearly any artist or song, as well as a love for animals - Truly, he couldn't drive by the humane society without stopping to rescue yet another dog. He loved to build - it was not only a creative outlet, but happily his profession for more than thirty years. He was quick to humor. There wasn't a situation in which he couldn't find a joke or story to tell. He was also quick to protect. Should anything challenge his family or values, it was quickly met with a steely glare and sharp tongue. He was many things to many people. He will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. A donation may be made in his memory to the Sacramento SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store