Casey Ray Henderson

Obituary
Born May 13, 1978 Died August 31, 2019 - Casey was on the go as soon as he could walk. There were places to go, things to do, people to see and he never seemed to stop. He was well known and loved in the Tahoe Park area where he grew up and worked. He is survived by his parents, four siblings, two sons, extended family and numerous friends. We invite all to come and celebrate his life with us (his family) at Tahoe Park on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. He will be forever loved and missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019
