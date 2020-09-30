Preceded in death by her husband Raul S. Castañeda, her son Raul R. Castañeda, her best friend and sister-in-law Dina Castañeda. Survived by her children Rose LaCroix, James Castañeda, and Catalina Lopez; her grandchildren Christina Galloway, Janelle McCollum, Elisa Hemington, Alicia Lockwood, Vanessa Cabrera, Sara Dahlke, Andrea Cabrera, and her only grandson, Christopher Castañeda; her siblings Eusebio, John, Gil, James, Hilda, Josie, and Dolores. She leaves a legacy of faith and love to her 14 great-grandchildren. A private ceremony was held for the family and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Catalina lived her entire life in service to others.She grew up in Nebraska. In 1955, she met and married the love of her life Raul S. Castañeda. Together they raised four beautiful children in Denver, Kansas City, and finally San Jose. Her favorite pastimes were playing board games with friends and family, cooking delicious mexican food, taking day trips around the bay area, laughing, and loving her family and friends. She loved praising her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and sharing His love and salvation with others.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store