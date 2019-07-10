Catherine Ann "Kay" Mockler was born Catherine Ann Longfellow in Buxton, Kansas on March 2nd, 1921. She passed away on July 2nd, 2019 at 98 years and 4 months from natural causes. Catherine is survived by her sons: Robert Lloyd Nelson (Elaine) and Kenneth John Mockler (Barbara) ; 5 Grandchildren, 16 Great grandchildren and 2 Great great grandchildren. Services are under the direction of Lambert Funeral Home, 400 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678 and will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at Roseville Cemetery, 421 Berry St, Roseville, CA 95678 at 2pm. Reception to follow at Sierra View Country Club, 105 Alta Vista Avenue, Roseville, CA 95678. In lieu of flowers, Please consider a donation in Catherine's name to the . or the
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 10, 2019