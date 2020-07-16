Catherine Elaine (Orr) Hyer, age 83, passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Sacramento. She was born January 30, 1937, in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Corfu Central School and Buffalo Bible Institute and studied at State Teachers College in Buffalo NY and Bob Jones University in SC. She taught for over 40 years at many schools in the Sacramento Area including Liberty Towers and Victory Christian and schools in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. Catherine was a devoted Christian, wife and mother, dedicating her life to the service of others in her church and community. Preceded in death by husband Robert Hyer, parents James and Ethlyn Orr, sisters Judith, Evelyn, and brother John. She is survived by her sisters Janis, Patricia, Rebecca, Lucinda, brothers James and Charles, sons Jeremy and Aaron Hyer, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a contribution to her church, Faith Baptist Tabernacle. Outdoor memorial to be held at Faith Baptist Tabernacle, 3501 Q St, North Highlands on July 18th at 9 a.m.



