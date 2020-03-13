Catherine Elaine Riddell-Kline passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 57. She was met in heaven by her husband Dutch Kline and her parents Francis and Carolyn Riddell. Catherine is greatly missed by her son Drake and daughter Corinne and her precious granddaughter Axelia. Siblings Jim (Sandy), Mildred, Laura (Brendan), as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, 12 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews and many friends. Please join us in remembering Catherine's life on April 4, 2020, 11 am. at Touchstone Christian Fellowship on 5300 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841. Reception to follow immediately after the service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020