Catherine Elaine Riddell-Kline

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Elaine Riddell-Kline.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Catherine Elaine Riddell-Kline passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 57. She was met in heaven by her husband Dutch Kline and her parents Francis and Carolyn Riddell. Catherine is greatly missed by her son Drake and daughter Corinne and her precious granddaughter Axelia. Siblings Jim (Sandy), Mildred, Laura (Brendan), as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, 12 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews and many friends. Please join us in remembering Catherine's life on April 4, 2020, 11 am. at Touchstone Christian Fellowship on 5300 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841. Reception to follow immediately after the service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.