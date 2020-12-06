Catherine Greff Kennard

July 14, 1934 - December 2, 2020

Sacramento, California - Catherine Kennard passed away peacefully on December 2 at age 86, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Formerly married to Paul Kennard, she had four children, Karen Kennard, Lisa Brooks, Brian Kennard (who predeceased her) and Dana Kennard. Cathy was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren (Tyler Brooks, Daniel Brooks, Rachel Kennard, Miranda Phaal, Zachary Kennard and Logan Kennard) and one great-grandchild (Jackson Dobrott).

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Cathy excelled in school and sports. She attended the University of Arizona but left before graduating to start a family. Later, at a time when women faced great obstacles in the workplace, her keen intellect and ambition carried her to impressive heights. Starting as a receptionist in a dental office, through grit and hard work she advanced through various positions until in 1981 she was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the Council on Environmental Quality in Washington DC. She went on to serve as the Western Representative for the Department of the Interior in California, and ended her career in Sacramento at the California State Assembly as a Fiscal and Policy Consultant.

In retirement, she devoted much of her time to the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento, where she volunteered on the historic trains. She took up quilting and embroidery, making beautiful quilts, clothing and accessories. Her family and friends joked that if you stood still in her house for too long, she might even quilt you. She also loved cats and took many into her home over the years.

Cathy was an extraordinary mother, grandmother and friend. Those who knew her were invariably impressed by her intellect, her sharp wit and her incredible fortitude throughout a life that handed her more than her fair share of struggles. But those closest to her also knew that beneath her tough exterior was an abundance of warmth and love. Like a quilt, she helped stitch her family back together after every hardship. To the end, she never gave up on anything or anyone, including herself. From humble beginnings, she overcame many challenges and forged a life to admire.

A memorial celebration of Cathy's life and legacy will be scheduled in the future. Donations in her honor should be given to the Parkinson's Association of Northern California or the California State Railroad Museum.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store