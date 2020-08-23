Passed away in Sacramento, August 12, 2020 age 96 years! Beloved wife of the late William Eugene Levering; loving mother of Ann Levering Kerr (Tom) and Bruce W. Levering (Cathy), and daughter in law Lisa Levering. Previously deceased by her son, Robert B. Levering, her brother Ted Miller, sister-in-law Jean Levering Losch (Fred). Cherished grandmother of seven: Rob Kerr (Jennifer), Kristi Kerr Calcagno (Kyle), Melissa Levering, Kate Levering Jahangiri (Reza), Jennifer Levering Loeffelman (Mike), Steve Kerr (Katie) and Jeff Levering (Ashley). Great-grandmother of 14 whom she adored each and every one of them! A native of Scranton, PA and a resident of Sacramento since 1954, Mrs. Levering was a strong and loving family woman. She was a 66-year member of Carmichael Presbyterian Church and a member of P.E.O. There will be a private internment and a Memorial Celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Our mother so appreciated her friends at Eskaton and her friends who cared for her as well - especially Rene and Evia. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Carmichael Presbyterian Church - Legacy of Faith, 5645 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608. W.F. GORMLEY AND SONS, FUNERAL DIRECTORS



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store