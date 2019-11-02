Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Mohr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Graham Mohr passed away in Sacramento on October 28, 2019, after an extended illness. Cathy was born in Alturas, California on April 7, 1951, the second of two daughters to Douglas and June Graham. She grew up in Alturas, attended schools there and in Ukiah, California, and received a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of California at Davis in 1974. Following college graduation, Cathy was employed by a consulting firm in Boston and later in San Francisco before settling in Sacramento, where she worked in administration at the Governor's Office of Planning and Research during Jerry Brown's first terms. In 1985 Cathy was married in Sacramento to Selby Mohr, who survives her. They made their home and raised their children first in East Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood and then in Land Park. Devoted to home, family, and friends, Cathy held piercingly witty views on human affairs generally. She delighted in lively conversation, loved and excelled at the New York Times crossword puzzle, suspected and avoided technology, and danced whenever an occasion arose. Cathy is survived by her husband of thirty-four years, Selby; her son Alex, daughter-in-law Blair, and grandson Charlie of Los Angeles; her daughter Hannah of San Francisco; her sister Phyllis Graham of Davis; and extended family in the Bay Area and Portland, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made in Cathy's memory to the Cancer Research Institute (

