Eldora Catherine (Cathie) Hale Ormsby died peacefully at Sunrise of Rocklin in Rocklin, CA on November 30, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born in Sacramento, CA on August 5th, 1944, as the daughter of Dora K Hale and Robert E Hale, Sr. Cathie attended Monterey Bay Academy and Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA. Cathie worked for Pacific Bell/ATT Telephone company retiring from there after 30 years as a Right of Way agent. She Continued working for ATT as a contractor for several years and then went to work for Coldwell banker as a Real Estate Agent. She retired in 2014 after 7 years of employment at Bender Rosenthal in Sacramento. Cathie met Gary Ormsby in 1965. Soon they married and she gave birth to her son, Gary Ormsby Jr. After several years of marriage, Cathie and Gary divorced in 1973. Cathie met the love of her life, Steve Hare in 1984. They retired and built their dream house in Newcastle, CA. Cathie was known for her big heart, quick wit and love of fashion. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dora and Robert, her sister, Florence Cox and her brother, Benjamin Hale. She is survived by her son, Gary Ormsby, Jr, her partner, Steve Hare, his children, Stephen Hare Jr., wife Deanna,and Douglas, wife Stephanie , grandchildren Raichelle Munson and Lauren Lewis and three great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers, Robert E Hale, Jr and Jesse Lee Hale, Sr and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, 11 January 2020, at Life Community Church, 10020 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, at 10 a.m.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 12, 2019

