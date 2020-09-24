Cathleen Erickson

The world is a less whimsical place since Cathleen Anne Pugh Erickson died, Thursday, August 13, 2020. Cathy Erickson will be remembered for her wit, creativity, style, and the ability to find an emoji for any occasion. It was always a treat to receive a letter or email from Cathy. Her writing style and ability to tell a story incorporated her sense of humor and turned everyday happenings into adventures. Cathy's weekly column, "Whimseys" in the La Mesa Scout newspaper in the late 70's/early 80's displayed this talent of which Cathy was proud. Curiosity and researching unique topics were one of Cathy's trademarks. As a result of researching the Iditarod, she became an active fan of the "last great race" and "knew" mushers by name, occupation and skill level. Drinking mint juleps at home while watching the Kentucky Derby with friends was something Cathy looked forward to each year. Cathy took joy in making any space feel welcoming and like home. She could always be counted on for finding thematic foods to fit a book club meeting or creating unique menus for special events. No get together lacked a theme based cocktail napkin. St. Patrick's Day will never be the same without corned beef and cabbage at Mom's; or the Irish potatoes from See's Candy that she mailed to family members every year. Serendipity was Cathy's friend. She found joy in pinwheels, sealing wax and candles, sunflowers, acorns, cocktail napkins, sangria and a martini every now and then. Cathleen Anne Pugh Erickson attended Stephens College, 1952-54 and married William L. Erickson in 1954. Cathy is survived by her two daughters, Caren Erickson (husband, James Sumich) and Gayle Erickson Rideout (husband, Mark Rideout), granddaughter Catherine Rideout, and brother Larry Pugh (wife, Nancy). Over the past several years Cathy was involved in supporting PBS station KVIE (Sacramento CA), Stephens College (Columbia MO) and Compassion Planet, (Rocklin CA). Time with family, a good book, Red Hats, and meals out with friends were favorite pastimes. Mom/Nana loved her girls and we miss her!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store