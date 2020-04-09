Cathy passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2020, at the age of 64 years old. She was a beautiful and strong woman who spoke her mind freely and cared deeply for her family. Cathy was predeceased by her father Charles and brother Timothy. She is survived by her mother Joan, her brothers Dennis and Hugh (Tina) and her sister in law Jill. Cathy had a fond love for her nieces and nephews, Laura Casstevens (Ryan, Parker & Beau), Tara Visger (Shawn & Aiden), Andrew McGee and Ryan McGee. A native of Sacramento, Cathy was a graduate of Del Campo High School, class of '74 and had retired from the State of California Board of Equalization after a long career. Cathy will truly be missed by all those that knew her. Per her request she was cremated with her ashes to be spread in the Pacific Ocean. A celebration of Cathy's life will be scheduled at a later date.

