Cathy Hoey

September 16, 1948 - October 11, 2020

Sacramento, California - Cathy Ann Hoey passed away peacefully in Sacramento on October 11, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer. Cathy was born in Austin, TX on September 16, 1948, the first of three children of Robert and Norma Krufal. She grew up in Erie, PA and moved to Santa Monica during high school. She graduated from College of the Holy Names in Oakland in 1970, then came to Sacramento to earn her Masters degree in Speech Pathology at CSUS. She started her career in Sacramento City USD for seven years, then spent the remainder of her career in private practice working with special needs children in private schools and at her private office. Cathy was known for her bright smile and sunny disposition no matter what the circumstances. She was always willing to help and support others during her life. She was an accomplished cook and needleworker, oftentimes creating her own clothes as well as artistic stitchery, to say nothing of her collection of hats. She was an avid fan of her sons' soccer careers, traveling around California and the nation and enjoying the camaraderie of the teams' families. She enjoyed fine dining, visiting Sonoma County wineries, as well as vacations around the USA and Europe. She was thrilled to celebrate her 70 birthday and 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends during the past two years. She was the beloved wife of Brian, loving mother of Peter (Britany) and Denis (Claire), and devoted grandmother of Lorelai, Liam, Lucas, Gavin and Colton. She is also survived by her sister Michele Foster, brother Robert Timothy Krufal, father Robert Krufal, and aunt Carol Dempsey. Cremation has taken place and the family hopes to host a celebration of life in Sacramento when such gatherings are again safe and prudent.

Contributions may be made in Cathy's memory to Wellspring Women's Center,

3414 4th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817 or The Sacramento Food Bank, 3333 Third Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817.

Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.





