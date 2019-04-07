Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Ann Beviacqua. View Sign

Surrounded by her family and in her home, Cecelia Ann Beviacqua, age 75, entered into rest on April 4, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Ceceila was born to Gene and Blanche Jacobson on May 28, 1943 in San Francisco, California. After a four-year courtship, she married the love of her life, Robert Beviacqua, on August 10, 1963 at Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco. After 10 years living in San Francisco, they moved their family to Fair Oaks, California in 1973 and have lived in the same home since. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who loved her. Cecelia is survived by her husband, Robert Beviacqua, Sr., daughters, Teresa Alberghini (Robert) and Laura Baker (preceded in death) (Brook), son, Robert Beviacqua, Jr. (Shelli Williams), and a niece, Christina Jacobson. Grandchildren, Brittany Bradybaugh (James), Justin Beviacqua, Bo Alberghini (Meggan), Jake Alberghini, Nicole Alberghini, Brandon Baker, Gianna Beviacqua, Jordan Baker, Nathan Anglin, Jessica Anglin, Casey Hankins (preceded in death), Corey Hankins (Amanda) and Zackary Williams. Great-Grandchildren, Addison and Riley Bradybaugh, Cameron, Cayden, Avery, Maddox and Penelope Alberghini and Liam and Kinsley Hankins. The family will meet family and friends for a viewing and Rosary at Mt. Vernon Mortuary (8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks) on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 3pm-7pm. Funeral service, followed by a celebration of life, will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10am at Divine Savior Catholic Church (9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Cecelia's name to help find a cure for Multiple Myeloma visit

Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary

