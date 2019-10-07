Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecile Soderlund. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Graveside service 9:30 AM St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cecile Soderlund died at the age of 94 on Sept. 28, 2019. She was born in Westbrook, Maine on Dec. 28, 1924. She was introduced to Robert Soderlund, a handsome Navy soldier by her sister Rita at a USO dance in Maine. Not long after, she moved to Sacto, CA, where they were married for 52 years until his death in 1998. They had one son Robert Soderlund, Jr. Cecile had it all; intelligence, talent, beauty and strong faith in God. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her son Bob who cared for her at home to the very end. She was at peace here, but Heaven will be even better! Cecile is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Robert Soderlund, Jr. and her nieces and nephews. Katie Walker, Pat Copus, Barbra Schuh, Mary Butera, Michelle Mercier, Robert Walker, and David Belanger. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct 9 at 9:30am at St. Mary's Cemetery at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacto, CA. Flowers can be sent to W.F. Gormley, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacto, CA 95811. Donations can be made to the Sacred Heart School Foundation, 1040 39th St., Sacto, CA 95816.

Cecile Soderlund died at the age of 94 on Sept. 28, 2019. She was born in Westbrook, Maine on Dec. 28, 1924. She was introduced to Robert Soderlund, a handsome Navy soldier by her sister Rita at a USO dance in Maine. Not long after, she moved to Sacto, CA, where they were married for 52 years until his death in 1998. They had one son Robert Soderlund, Jr. Cecile had it all; intelligence, talent, beauty and strong faith in God. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her son Bob who cared for her at home to the very end. She was at peace here, but Heaven will be even better! Cecile is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Robert Soderlund, Jr. and her nieces and nephews. Katie Walker, Pat Copus, Barbra Schuh, Mary Butera, Michelle Mercier, Robert Walker, and David Belanger. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct 9 at 9:30am at St. Mary's Cemetery at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacto, CA. Flowers can be sent to W.F. Gormley, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacto, CA 95811. Donations can be made to the Sacred Heart School Foundation, 1040 39th St., Sacto, CA 95816. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close