Sunny Landry, age 85, entered into rest on Monday June 22, 2020 in Fair Oaks California. Sunny was born on December 12, 1934 in Columbus OH to Robert Jeremiah Sullivan and Hazel Ethel (Carroll) Sullivan. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Daly City CA and San Francisco State College. She married Warren Clark Webb on November 5, 1955. Warren passed away in 1957. Sunny married Lee Landry on Valentines Day, 1959, and their love story continued for over 61 years. Sunny is survived by her husband Lee Landry of Roseville, sons Robert Landry (Tracy) of Folsom, David Landry (Marilyn) of Gold River, Kenneth Landry (Mary) of Folsom, and Dan Landry (Gina) of Antelope. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was unstoppable in her endeavors, irrepressible in her happiness, and boundless in her love. For a more complete obituary and funeral service information please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/roseville-ca