Cedric Charles Mitchell aka "Mitch", born on December 15, 1950, passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home in Antelope, CA. Born and raised in small town East Smithfield, PA, the son of Frank and Marion and brother of Nancy, Jeff and Pam. He was predeceased by his father, Frank Mitchell and his brother, Jeff. He leaves his wife of 23 years, Karen; his mother, Marion, his sister and husband Nancy and Jack and his younger sister Pam. He has 2 sons, Scott (Stacy) Mitchell and Nicholas (Angie) Presley. He has 4 grandsons, Johnathan, Latham, Travis, Zack and 2 granddaughters, Savannah, and Olivia. He also has 3 nephews, Zac, Edward, Michael and 4 nieces, Dana, Seneca, Olivia, Sophia. Mitch is a patriotic man who served and retired from the Air Force after 24 years of service on F-111.There wasn't anybody that knew more about the F-111 than Mitch. He loves outdoor sports ranging from hunting, car racing, volleyball, softball and golf. Because of health restrictions, he had to give up the spots he loved. His dream and hope were to play again someday especially softball but during the meantime he found a replacement on the internet. In doing so, he gained numerous friends around the world playing internet golf. Mitch is a very generous, kind man who would do anything to help anyone especially his family and organizations supporting Veterans and First Responders. Mitch has made a great impression in our lives and will be forever missed but live on in our hearts. A funeral service will be held in his hometown of East Smithfield on July 5th at Union Cemetery follow by a Celebration of Life in Sacramento in late July.

