December 06, 1922 - April 22, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 96 years old. She was survived by her ten children: Seferina, Maria de Jesus (Bernabe), Elba (Beto), Monica (Silvano), Jose Asuncion (Mirelia), Maria Elia (Chon), Ramiro (Olga), Rusbelina (Paul), Javier (Rosa), and Carlos. Also, three grandchildren whom she helped raise and loved like her own: Leticia (Francisco), Oscar (Belinda), and Zoila. She also had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren, and many other family members. She will be greatly missed. The Family of Celia Vazquez welcomes you to join them in celebrating her life. Viewing & Rosary: Sunday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m. St Joseph's Catholic Parish 1717 El Monte Ave. Sacramento, CA Funeral Services: Monday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. St Joseph's Catholic Parish 1717 El Monte Ave. Sacramento,CA Burial Services: To follow after funeral services at St Mary's Cemetery 6905 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 27, 2019