Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Cha on November 16th at the age of 79. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends during the last moments of her life. She was born Yi Cha Chong in Sowon South Korea where she graduated form High School in 1959. After many adventures and misadventures in life she settled in Sacramento with several other friends and family members. Over several years Cha studied English, American history and government, took the citizenship test and was sworn in as a proud citizen of the United States. After losing her beloved husband Loren McElvany to cancer, Cha lived alone until a friend introduced her to a widower named Bert Collins, a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer. They dated for a while, decided to marry, and spent the next 17 years in love and devotion to one another. Cha was preceded in death by her mother Kim Dong Nam, father Yi Suk Kun, brothers Yi Gin Chong and Yong Chong Lee and is survived by her sister Tae C. Warren, niece Mindy Kim, nephews Jimmie Lee and Jay Lee, Step-sons Jody Collins and Douglas Collins, step-daughter Deborah Bradley, six grand children and two great grand children. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday December 9th at Trinity life Center in the Cornerstone Chapel, 5225 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95841

