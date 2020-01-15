Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Challas L. "Carl" Dutra Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Challas passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his Sacramento home age the age of 60. He was born in Sacramento to Carl L. and Shirlee Dutra June 3, 1959 and was a truly beloved son. He grew up in Sacramento and in the Elk Grove area, graduating from Elk Grove high school. At age 18, he started his 34 year career at Crystal Creamery Product Division, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, "Tiny" Dutra's 44 years at Crystal. After Crystal closed the local plant, he worked part time for a close friend in home remodeling until his passing. He was a volunteer auto detailer for California Auto Museum for several years where he was passionate about detailing the classic autos and thoroughly enjoyed the many friends with whom he worked at the museum. In his teen years he enjoyed working at his dad's restaurant and lounge. Always a detail person, he was a great help. Challas always loved classic autos and street rods. One of his highpoints was to exhibit his 1966 Chev Malibu SS street rod at Sacramento Autorama in the 80s. At the same time, he helped detail his dad's 57 T-bird for the same event. Another passion was his love of antiques and collectibles of all shapes and sizes. Challas also enjoyed boating, biking, skiing, swimming, nutrition, and physical fitness. There were memorable vacations with his Dad to Santa Cruz and Mexico. His genuine warmth and zest for life will be cherished and will live on in the hearts of all whose lives he touched. Challas is survived by his Father, Carl, his stepmother Susan, and brother Steed Martin. Our son's untimely passing will leave a hole in our hearts forever. A special mass was dedicated to his memory at his parents' church, Trinity in Folsom. A celebration of his life will be held at the California Auto Museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento, from 11am-2pm on February 2, 2020. The family thanks the Museum's management and volunteers for their help and kindness.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 15, 2020

