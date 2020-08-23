Chandra Lalchandani

Chandra Sugnomal Lalchandani, 84, passed away on August 15, 2020 in Sacramento, CA, surrounded by her family. Chandra was born in Chahin Manumal, India, to Khemchand and Lalibai Moolchandani on April 21, 1936. She was married to Sugnomal Lalchandani in 1953. She moved to the US in 1981 and lived with her family in Sacramento, CA for 39 years. Chandra was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She helped to raise many young children in the family. Chandra was very spiritual, an excellent seamstress, and loved to cook. She enjoyed creating flower arrangements for her shrines. Chandra was preceded in death by her husband, Sugnomal. She is survived by her son Ram and daughter-in-law Sita Lalchandani, her sister Champa Advani, and brother Jethanand Moolchandani, her grandchildren, Gopal, Rupa & Edward Tuan, and Mira & Devin Kothari, and her great grandchild, Yara.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store