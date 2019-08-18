Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Char Smeland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Char Smeland passed away in her home on August 10th, 2019 in Sacramento. She was born on June 23rd, 1927, the only child of David and Ida Anderson in Duluth, Minnesota. She attended Central HS and went on to College of St. Scholastica. She moved to New York and became a sportswear fashion model for Fredrick J. Dormer. Upon returning to Duluth, she was hired by Arthur Murray as a dance instructor and later became manager of the studio. Shortly after her marriage to Richard Hoene they moved to Fremont, CA and then to Sacramento. As a member of the Presentation Parish she served as President of the Legion of Mary, was a Eucharistic Minister, visited the sick, and took Communion to the homebound. For forty years as a member of the Liturgical Environment Committee, she decorated the church for all the Sunday and holiday liturgies. In 1981 she married Ralph Smeland who joined Char in her volunteer work for the St. Vincent dePaul 'Feed the Hungry' program. For ten years they delivered food and furniture vouchers to homebound people. Char loved connecting with and helping others. She was always quick to reach in her purse for a holy card to offer to anyone she met. She always looked for the best in others. Char was preceded in death by her loving husband of thirty years, Ralph, in 2014. She is survived by her children, Beth Bjorklund (Eric), Cathy Blair (Steve), Mary Kagchelland, Cary Howitson, Richard Hoene, and Teresa Christensen (Jon). She and Ralph had thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her Rosary (10:30) and Memorial Service (11:00) will be held August 31st at Presentation Parish, 4125 Robertson Ave, Sacramento, CA

Char Smeland passed away in her home on August 10th, 2019 in Sacramento. She was born on June 23rd, 1927, the only child of David and Ida Anderson in Duluth, Minnesota. She attended Central HS and went on to College of St. Scholastica. She moved to New York and became a sportswear fashion model for Fredrick J. Dormer. Upon returning to Duluth, she was hired by Arthur Murray as a dance instructor and later became manager of the studio. Shortly after her marriage to Richard Hoene they moved to Fremont, CA and then to Sacramento. As a member of the Presentation Parish she served as President of the Legion of Mary, was a Eucharistic Minister, visited the sick, and took Communion to the homebound. For forty years as a member of the Liturgical Environment Committee, she decorated the church for all the Sunday and holiday liturgies. In 1981 she married Ralph Smeland who joined Char in her volunteer work for the St. Vincent dePaul 'Feed the Hungry' program. For ten years they delivered food and furniture vouchers to homebound people. Char loved connecting with and helping others. She was always quick to reach in her purse for a holy card to offer to anyone she met. She always looked for the best in others. Char was preceded in death by her loving husband of thirty years, Ralph, in 2014. She is survived by her children, Beth Bjorklund (Eric), Cathy Blair (Steve), Mary Kagchelland, Cary Howitson, Richard Hoene, and Teresa Christensen (Jon). She and Ralph had thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her Rosary (10:30) and Memorial Service (11:00) will be held August 31st at Presentation Parish, 4125 Robertson Ave, Sacramento, CA Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close