Charlene Kathryn Rhodes Hunt was born Nov 19, 1954 in Sacramento, the first of three daughters born to Roland Edward and Carol Kae Deal Rhodes. She died in her 65th year, early Tuesday morning Mar 19, 2019, at Kaiser Hospital Roseville after a serious illness. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Andrew Austin Hunt and their 4 children: Chelsea Ann (Robert) Panter, Elizabeth Jewel (Brian) Bell, Charles Andrew Hunt (Laura), and Mariah Christina Hunt, her mother Carol Rhodes, sisters Sue Ellen Upton and Kimberly Ann LaRock and 5 grandchildren: Logan Andrew Bell, Brodie Dale Bell, Sienna Rose Bell, Monet Kaleah Panter and Isaac Andrew Panter. Charlene grew up with her two little sisters in North Sacramento, then in the Town and Country Village area. During high school she was elected to the Rhodes High Board where she modeled and trained young women in fashion. She graduated from Encina High School in 1972. After attending CSUS she completed a bachelor degree in History from Brigham Young University in 1976 and received a teaching credential from CSUS in 1978. She spoke functional Spanish. She married her beloved "Andy" in 1978 in the Oakland Temple of the . Soon after, she owned a business teaching youth fashion and poise, developed her own line of cosmetics, and did color analysis for over 500 women. She wrote an interesting essay on the history of fragrance. She sold fragrance and cosmetics in the department stores when she was encouraged to apply for the position of District Liaison for Homeless Services with the Folsom Cordova School District. Over her 15 year career in that position, she guided thousands of homeless youth back to school, working tirelessly to provide clothing, shoes, backpacks, supplies and academic and moral support to persons who were disadvantaged. After Charlene's retirement in 2015, Charlene worked diligently to help her grandchildren learn piano and to progress in the Boy Scouts. She and Andy went on long walks, ate out regularly, watched many TV mystery series, and last year, they toured Europe with their youngest daughter Mariah, returning to England and Wales where Andy served a mission for the Church 50 years earlier. Charlene consecrated her entire life in devotion to her family, her friends and neighbors, and to her church, serving as a teacher, Primary president, Relief Society counselor and music chorister. She loved to serve and bless others. She compiled and published a book of poetry by her mother-in-law, Mildred Hunt, wrote biographies for elderly friends, composed and recorded beautiful songs, wrote her own poetry and a children's book, and reached out in numerous ways to serve others. Charlene is known for her generosity, her energy, her indomitable spirit, her dramatic personality, her beauty, her lovely soprano voice, her meticulous attire, her work ethic, and for always seeking to serve and bless the special someone who might otherwise be neglected. A celebration of her exemplary life will be held Thursday, Mar 28 @ 11:00 am, LDS church, 2110 California Circle, Rancho Cordova (Temple Hill). Interment will follow at Fair Oaks Cemetery @ 10:00 am the next day.

