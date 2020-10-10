Charles A. Hatch Jr.

April 29, 1929 - September 28, 2020

Sacramento, California - Born and raised in Wolfeboro NH to Rev. Charles A Hatch Sr and Marjorie Rollins Hatch. He attended public schools in Ossipee and Wolfeboro, NH, graduating from Brewster Free Academy.

Starting at age 13 he worked as a movie projectionist, a musician in local dance bands, a pin setter at the local bowling alley, and once a week he wound the town clock. Shortly after WW II he enlisted in the US Army and after 22 years retired to Sacramento in 1970 as Chief Warrant Officer.

He served in the occupation of Japan, in Europe, in wars in Korea and Viet Nam, and in tougher places like Fort Dix NJ, Waco, and El Plano TX. He was a recipient of the bronze star, the Army commendation with oak leaf cluster, and campaign ribbons with battle stars. He never fired a shot in anger but ducked quite frequently. He died a committed pacifist. He continued his work in the electronics field with Honeywell, retiring in 1993. In both the military and private sector he invented labor saving devices saving millions of dollars.

After his final retirement he was the on-call neighbor to those who needed a plumber, electrician, carpenter, or a listening ear. Most importantly, he was the transportation of choice for neighborhood children who missed their school bus and didn't want their parents to know. He grew hops and made excellent beer, stopping only after his grandchildren found out where he kept it. To keep out of the way and preserve marital happiness, he took up writing and expanded his cooking abilities. He was perpetually rewriting his mystery about a small New England town.

Charlie was a member of the American Legion Post 1000, the VFW, the Retired Military Officers Association, Friends of the Library, Wolfeboro NH Historical Society, and a past member of the Lake Shore Grange in Wolfeboro. A born and committed Christian, he was a member of Carmichael Presbyterian Church.

He was predeceased by his first wife Yori Noboru Hatch and second wife Iva Garner Hatch, brother Paul R Hatch, and step-son John Kincaid. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Carol Hatch and her family, son Tadakazu Hatch, daughter Reiko Hatch, step children Masako Nagasawa, Takatoshi Noboru, and Kathleen Kincaid, eight step-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, and brother Stephen B Hatch of NH. If by chance you meet again, he will have a story, and handshake, and a smile for you.

A small family service will be held to be followed at a later date by a celebration of life. Donations in his memory may be made to Carmichael Presbyterian Church or to your local church for the betterment of the community.





