Charles Arnold Bear made his peaceful transition May 28, 2019. Born December 1, 1926, in Oakland, CA, to loving parents Charles McGriff and Mary Grimm Bear, Charles is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joyce V. Bear, and his brother Donald Bear. Charles is survived by brother James Bear, children Christine, Charles H., Mary, Carol; grandchildren, Alan, Jennifer, Terra; great-grandsons Anthony, Christian, and many nieces and nephews. Charles was an art teacher for over 30 years for the San Juan Unified School District. Charles and Joyce enjoyed travel, square dancing, biking, fishing trips, attending plays and opera. Upon retirement, Charles and Joyce lived in Dunsmuir to enjoy the beauty of Mt. Shasta region. Relocating to Sacramento, Charles continued to enjoy many activities. Beloved by all, Charles is a role model for living life to the fullest! There will be a simple ceremony Friday, May 10th, 10:00 a.m., at the Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019