Dr. Charles Bradbrook Jr., died peacefully on Feb. 8 at Mercy General Hospital with his children by his side. He was 87. He was beloved and respected by his family, friends and colleagues for a life defined by his acute intelligence, compassion and integrity. His family remembers him most fondly for his deep passion for amateur sports. Born in 1931 to Charles and Mary Gertrude Bradbrook (nee Donovan), in San Francisco, CA. Charles lived for 80 years in Sacramento, where he was a physician for 60 of those years. He graduated from Sacramento High School and received his undergraduate degree from U. C. Berkeley. After attending Northwestern Medical School (Chicago, IL), he completed his internship at Rush University (Chicago, IL) and then did his residency at the University of Missouri Columbia. For the last three decades, Dr. Bradbrook practiced ophthalmology at the Martel Eye Medical Group on Howe Ave., which his surviving family members extend their sincerest gratitude to Drs. Joseph Martel and James Martel for bringing him into their fold. His wife of 30 years, Shirley Bradbrook, and son, William Bradbrook, precedes Charles in death. He is survived by his children, Mary Lanoza and James Bradbrook; grandson, Sean Lanoza; sister, Carol Graham; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, David, Kathleen and Robert; and in-laws,the Lanoza family. A private celebration of life will be held in lieu of funeral services. Donations may be made to any amateur athlete of your choice or to the U. S. Olympic Committee.

