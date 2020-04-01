Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Charles Brady, a priest of the Diocese of Sacramento from 1955 to 2020, died on March 26 at Mercy McMahon Terrace assisted living in Sacramento. He was 89. He retired from active ministry on Aug. 31, 2005 and was named Pastor Emeritus of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento. Father Brady was pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento from March 1981 to August 2005. Prior to serving at Holy Spirit, he was pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Colusa from May 1973 to March 1981 and of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Burney from March 1971 to May 1973. He served as assistant pastor of St. Philomene Parish in Sacramento from September 1967 to March 1971; of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento from October 1957 to September 1967; and of St. Joseph Parish in Sacramento from October 1955 to September 1957. A native of Arva, County Cavan, Father Brady was the third of eleven children born to Thomas Brady and Kate Leddy. He attended school at Killygarry, County Cavan. When he was 10, he went to live with his aunt, Mary, and uncle, Peter, staying with them for nine years while he attended St. Patrick high school and college, until he entered the St. Kieran's Seminary in County Kilkenny in 1949, for studies for the priesthood. He completed his college studies and course work in theology. After six years of studies at St. Kieran's, he was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1955 in St. Mary Cathedral in Kilkenny. After serving as assistant pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Sacramento for two years, Father Brady served at Holy Spirit Parish as assistant pastor for the next 10 years. During his two-and-a-half years as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Burney, Father Brady celebrated Mass at Manzanita Lake in Lassen Park during the summer months. He also served as chaplain to the Bieber conservation camp. While serving as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Colusa he was involved in the renovation of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and through his efforts the church was designated as a historical building by the state of California. As pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento, he considered the parish school a major ministry and often visited the children and celebrated school Masses on a weekly basis. He retired at age 75 and lived in a house in the Pocket area of south Sacramento for nine years. He suffered from macular degeneration in both eyes and eventually was not able to see well enough to read. During his years in retirement, he continued to attend the weekly Saturday evening Mass and Sunday Mass at Holy Spirit Parish. Father Brady was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Kate; by his brother, Paddy, and his wife, Lily; by his sister, Bridget Patricia McCarthy, and her husband, Mick; by his brother Philip, and his wife, Marie; by his brother, Thomas; his brother in law, John Conefrey and his nephew, Aidan Conefrey. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Angela; his brother, James, and his wife Madeline; his sister, Kathleen Conefrey; his brother John Joe, and wife, Margaret; his brother, Gerard, and his wife, Maureen; by his brother, Father Vincent Brady; and by his brother Donal, and his wife, Mary. He is also survived by 55 nephews and nieces. Father Brady will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery with a private graveside service. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 3159 Land Park Drive, Sacramento at a date to be determined. FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO W.F. GORMLEY & SONS, FAMILY OWNED SINCE 1897. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at

Rev. Charles Brady, a priest of the Diocese of Sacramento from 1955 to 2020, died on March 26 at Mercy McMahon Terrace assisted living in Sacramento. He was 89. He retired from active ministry on Aug. 31, 2005 and was named Pastor Emeritus of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento. Father Brady was pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento from March 1981 to August 2005. Prior to serving at Holy Spirit, he was pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Colusa from May 1973 to March 1981 and of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Burney from March 1971 to May 1973. He served as assistant pastor of St. Philomene Parish in Sacramento from September 1967 to March 1971; of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento from October 1957 to September 1967; and of St. Joseph Parish in Sacramento from October 1955 to September 1957. A native of Arva, County Cavan, Father Brady was the third of eleven children born to Thomas Brady and Kate Leddy. He attended school at Killygarry, County Cavan. When he was 10, he went to live with his aunt, Mary, and uncle, Peter, staying with them for nine years while he attended St. Patrick high school and college, until he entered the St. Kieran's Seminary in County Kilkenny in 1949, for studies for the priesthood. He completed his college studies and course work in theology. After six years of studies at St. Kieran's, he was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1955 in St. Mary Cathedral in Kilkenny. After serving as assistant pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Sacramento for two years, Father Brady served at Holy Spirit Parish as assistant pastor for the next 10 years. During his two-and-a-half years as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Burney, Father Brady celebrated Mass at Manzanita Lake in Lassen Park during the summer months. He also served as chaplain to the Bieber conservation camp. While serving as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Colusa he was involved in the renovation of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and through his efforts the church was designated as a historical building by the state of California. As pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Sacramento, he considered the parish school a major ministry and often visited the children and celebrated school Masses on a weekly basis. He retired at age 75 and lived in a house in the Pocket area of south Sacramento for nine years. He suffered from macular degeneration in both eyes and eventually was not able to see well enough to read. During his years in retirement, he continued to attend the weekly Saturday evening Mass and Sunday Mass at Holy Spirit Parish. Father Brady was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Kate; by his brother, Paddy, and his wife, Lily; by his sister, Bridget Patricia McCarthy, and her husband, Mick; by his brother Philip, and his wife, Marie; by his brother, Thomas; his brother in law, John Conefrey and his nephew, Aidan Conefrey. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Angela; his brother, James, and his wife Madeline; his sister, Kathleen Conefrey; his brother John Joe, and wife, Margaret; his brother, Gerard, and his wife, Maureen; by his brother, Father Vincent Brady; and by his brother Donal, and his wife, Mary. He is also survived by 55 nephews and nieces. Father Brady will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery with a private graveside service. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 3159 Land Park Drive, Sacramento at a date to be determined. FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO W.F. GORMLEY & SONS, FAMILY OWNED SINCE 1897. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.gormleyandsons.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close