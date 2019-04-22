Charles C. Franklin

1934-2019 Longtime resident of Carmichael, CA passed away peacefully at home April 9th. He is survived by wife Anniebelle, 2 sons Derald and T Morton, 2 daughters Sharon and Juliette, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Charles requested that in lieu of flowers donations in his honor be made to the Shiloh Baptist Church Scholarship fund.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 22, 2019
