Charles Covington, born July 17, 1937 accompanied his parents to California at an early age. He died peacefully, at the home he designed, on April 27th, 2020. Charles left Sacramento High School to join the United States Navy after his junior year. While using the GI Bill, to finish his high school education, he met the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Joan McMahon who worked in the school registrar's office. Charles worked at McClellan AF Base as an aircraft mechanic, the City of Sacramento Street Department, and the Sacramento City Fire Department where he retired in 1993 after 23 years of service. Charles was a proud man, had a dry sense of humor that was very entertaining. He was generous with his time for his family; he could fix anything! He had a love for planes, finances, flying aircraft and NFL football. Charles loved to travel. He and his wife attended air shows, traveled in their RV and motorcycle; they enjoyed cruising and touring Hawaii and Europe. Charles was preceded by his wife Joan. He is survived by his three daughters, Sharon, Janet and Diane Covington, who cared for him at home during his final years. A private interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.



