Charles (Charlie) David Hunter was born on January 25, 1941 in Oxnard, CA and passed away on June 22, 2020 in Roseville, CA. His parents Curtis and Lillian Hunter preceded him in death. Charlie is survived by Carole, his loving wife of 22 years. He is also survived by his son Ryan (Sabrina) Hunter, daughter Staci (Michael) Trujillo; stepchildren Kevin Young and Kari (Jeff) Roth; and grandchildren Sydney Hunter, Kalie Young, Jessica Patterson, Tristan Roth, Hannah Young and Joshua Young. Charlie attended Nordhoff High School in Ojai where he was very active in numerous sports and clubs. He continued his education at Ventura Junior College and finished his college education at Humboldt State University where he majored in Biology and Anthropology attaining his Master Degree. While in college he worked for Social Services and as a teaching assistant. After graduating he went to work for the California Department of Food and Agriculture before finishing his career at the Department of Environmental Agency. Charlie retired about 14 years ago when he continued his involvement in the Roseville Rock Rollers, Gold Hounders and the Sacramento Mineral Society. He enjoyed spending time making pendants and dichroic pendants for family and friends. He also expressed his creativity in making Suiseki. He also enjoyed playing golf. Charlie had an enquiring mind and never lost his thirst for knowledge. Family and friends will be invited to a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountVernonMemorial.com
for the Hunter family.