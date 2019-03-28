Our beloved husband, father, friend Charles Edward Gallagher, Jr. passed into the merciful arms of God on March 23, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on January 29, 1956 in Cambridge Massachusetts to the late Charles and Brenda Gallagher. He is preceded in death by his sister AnneMarie Gallagher and his brother John "Jackie" Gallagher. He is survived, by his former wife, Susan Gallagher: and their 4, children: Matthew, Samantha (Shurtz), Joseph, and Grace. He fought the good fight until the end. "Boston Charlie" loved everyone he met and everyone loved him. He filled the room with his smile and contagious laughter. He liked to say "I'll be with you until the wheels fall off." We were with him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 28, 2019