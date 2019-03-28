Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Gallagher Jr.. View Sign

Our beloved husband, father, friend Charles Edward Gallagher, Jr. passed into the merciful arms of God on March 23, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on January 29, 1956 in Cambridge Massachusetts to the late Charles and Brenda Gallagher. He is preceded in death by his sister AnneMarie Gallagher and his brother John "Jackie" Gallagher. He is survived, by his former wife, Susan Gallagher: and their 4, children: Matthew, Samantha (Shurtz), Joseph, and Grace. He fought the good fight until the end. "Boston Charlie" loved everyone he met and everyone loved him. He filled the room with his smile and contagious laughter. He liked to say "I'll be with you until the wheels fall off." We were with him.

Our beloved husband, father, friend Charles Edward Gallagher, Jr. passed into the merciful arms of God on March 23, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on January 29, 1956 in Cambridge Massachusetts to the late Charles and Brenda Gallagher. He is preceded in death by his sister AnneMarie Gallagher and his brother John "Jackie" Gallagher. He is survived, by his former wife, Susan Gallagher: and their 4, children: Matthew, Samantha (Shurtz), Joseph, and Grace. He fought the good fight until the end. "Boston Charlie" loved everyone he met and everyone loved him. He filled the room with his smile and contagious laughter. He liked to say "I'll be with you until the wheels fall off." We were with him. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close