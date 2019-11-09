Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Seaich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Edward Seaich and Elizabeth Joanne Whitaker married May 30th 1953 and celebrated their 66th anniversary this last May 30th. They are still living in a house that they built themselves doing most labor with some help from family and friends. There they raised four children and their names are Susan German, Timothy Seaich, Cyndia Owens and John Seaich. Both of them attended many local schools including Lotta Grunsky Grammar School, Stockton High and Stockton Junior College. Charles was committed to the U.S. Navy for twelve years. When released from active navy duty they moved to Sacramento, where he worked for Pacific Bell for 42 1/2 years in various departments. He medically retired August 1st 1998 due to cancer. It finally won out over him November 4th 2019. January 3rd 1970, both he and Liz were baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses and have served faithfully for over 50 years. They have one grandson Aaron Owens and one great granddaughter Ava Evangeline Owens. He leaves to mourn his passing family, friends and relatives. There will be a memorial service held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 23rd 2019 at 3:pm located at 7709 Walerga Rd Antelope CA 95843.

Charles Edward Seaich and Elizabeth Joanne Whitaker married May 30th 1953 and celebrated their 66th anniversary this last May 30th. They are still living in a house that they built themselves doing most labor with some help from family and friends. There they raised four children and their names are Susan German, Timothy Seaich, Cyndia Owens and John Seaich. Both of them attended many local schools including Lotta Grunsky Grammar School, Stockton High and Stockton Junior College. Charles was committed to the U.S. Navy for twelve years. When released from active navy duty they moved to Sacramento, where he worked for Pacific Bell for 42 1/2 years in various departments. He medically retired August 1st 1998 due to cancer. It finally won out over him November 4th 2019. January 3rd 1970, both he and Liz were baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses and have served faithfully for over 50 years. They have one grandson Aaron Owens and one great granddaughter Ava Evangeline Owens. He leaves to mourn his passing family, friends and relatives. There will be a memorial service held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 23rd 2019 at 3:pm located at 7709 Walerga Rd Antelope CA 95843. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close