Born October 10, 1933. Went to be with our Lord on February 22, 2019 at age 85. Chuck was born in Kelliher, MN. He lived in various places throughout the state and met Gloria, the earthly love of his life at a dance in Le Sueur, MN. He joined the Navy and married her whenhe got out. They started a family and after hearing of the wonders of California from his sister, hemoved the clan out west in 1967. For several years he ran a successful ice cream businesswhere he spent his time inventing new flavors. He and his wife made many friends there which made up for the long hours. After selling the shop, he tried other ventures, finally deciding on ridding the world of pests at Orkin Pest Control. He never lost his love of ice cream and took many trips up and down the country checking out any new ice cream shops he could find. The most important things in his life were God and family. When not studying his Bible, he spent his retirement years going on rides with his wife and watching sports with his son, Scott. He has now joined his son Scott, who passed away on August 25, 2018 and is survived by wife Gloria, daughter Pam, Brother Pete, grandchildren Autumn and Lauren and other family and friends. A Memorial will be held at Lutheran Church of Ascension, 7607 Garden Gate Drive, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 on March 16, 2019 at 11:00am.

