Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edwin McCarl. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Granzella's banquet facility 757 7th Street Williams , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Charles Edwin McCarl passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 13, 2019. He touched many lives caring for others during his over 60 years practicing medicine in the small community of Williams, California. "Doc" was born in Portland, Oregon and later moved with his Family to Oakland, California. He graduated as student body president from Oakland high school. During his high school years he met his lifelong friend and mentor Jack Lalaine and his future wife, Suzanne Gercich. He earned his medical degree from UC Irvine. After graduating he practiced medicine in North Hollywood. He then moved his wife and son temporarily to Williams, California. "Temporarily" turned out to be 60+ years. Doc enjoyed the small community and caring for people that were not only his patients, but his dear friends. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting with his son, grandson, great grandsons and friends. He also enjoyed being the football team doctor, a member of the Kiwanis Club, an honorary member of the Williams Voluntary Firefighters Association, assisting at the boys detention center, playing poker with his buddies and spending time at Lake Tahoe with his family. Doc is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Suzanne, devoted children Steve McCarl and wife Kim of Vacaville and Kathleen Schrader of Los Gatos. Grandchildren, Shannon Schrader Connelly and Braden Charles Schrader of los Gatos. Four great grandchildren, Hudson David Schrader, Caden McCarl Connelly, Derek Michael Schrader and Brantley Braden Schrader. His kindness, gentle spirit and soul, devotion to family, friends, patients and his community will be truly missed. Friends and family are invited to attend his celebration of life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 commencing at 3 PM at Granzella's banquet facility at 757 7th Street in Williams, California. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be sent to: Williams Volunteer Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 755, Williams, CA 95987.

Dr. Charles Edwin McCarl passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 13, 2019. He touched many lives caring for others during his over 60 years practicing medicine in the small community of Williams, California. "Doc" was born in Portland, Oregon and later moved with his Family to Oakland, California. He graduated as student body president from Oakland high school. During his high school years he met his lifelong friend and mentor Jack Lalaine and his future wife, Suzanne Gercich. He earned his medical degree from UC Irvine. After graduating he practiced medicine in North Hollywood. He then moved his wife and son temporarily to Williams, California. "Temporarily" turned out to be 60+ years. Doc enjoyed the small community and caring for people that were not only his patients, but his dear friends. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting with his son, grandson, great grandsons and friends. He also enjoyed being the football team doctor, a member of the Kiwanis Club, an honorary member of the Williams Voluntary Firefighters Association, assisting at the boys detention center, playing poker with his buddies and spending time at Lake Tahoe with his family. Doc is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Suzanne, devoted children Steve McCarl and wife Kim of Vacaville and Kathleen Schrader of Los Gatos. Grandchildren, Shannon Schrader Connelly and Braden Charles Schrader of los Gatos. Four great grandchildren, Hudson David Schrader, Caden McCarl Connelly, Derek Michael Schrader and Brantley Braden Schrader. His kindness, gentle spirit and soul, devotion to family, friends, patients and his community will be truly missed. Friends and family are invited to attend his celebration of life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 commencing at 3 PM at Granzella's banquet facility at 757 7th Street in Williams, California. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be sent to: Williams Volunteer Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 755, Williams, CA 95987. Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close